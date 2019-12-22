Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.55

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of PFFA opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.