Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6708 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:VPC opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $27.07.

