Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.