Wam Leaders (ASX:WLE) Trading Down 0.4%

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.26 ($0.89) and last traded at A$1.27 ($0.90), 544,186 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.27 ($0.90).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.17.

About Wam Leaders (ASX:WLE)

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

