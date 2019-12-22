Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Webster Financial reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

