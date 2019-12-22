WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEGRY. UBS Group lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

WEGRY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

