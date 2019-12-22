Wells Fargo & Co Increases Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $102.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LDOS. Barclays started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. Leidos has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Leidos by 522.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,988,000 after purchasing an additional 662,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 10,228.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 596,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.