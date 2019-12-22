Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered Wendys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

