Wentworth Resource (OTCMKTS:WENTF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wentworth Resource (OTCMKTS:WENTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wentworth Resources Ltd. is an oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; large-scale gas monetisation initiatives primarily in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique. Wentworth Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Shares of WENTF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Wentworth Resource has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

About Wentworth Resource

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons in Tanzania and Mozambique. It primarily holds 31.94% interest in the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers in south-eastern Tanzania; and 85% participating interest in the Rovuma Onshore Block in northern Mozambique.

