Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Willis Lease Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

WLFC opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 38.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

