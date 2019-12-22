Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

WLTW stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $144.13 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.40.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 85,195 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 22.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

