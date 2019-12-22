World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRLD. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

WRLD opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.29. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $85.33 and a 52-week high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 24.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in World Acceptance by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

