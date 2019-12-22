X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1451 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDEF opened at $24.60 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.