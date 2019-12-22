X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:USSG)

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1281 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA USSG opened at $29.28 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

