X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SNPE opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.03. X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

