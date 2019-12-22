Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 76.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

