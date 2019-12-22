Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSEARCA:HYUP)

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA HYUP opened at $48.80 on Friday. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

