Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Cohu posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

COHU opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after buying an additional 192,469 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 42.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 296,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.