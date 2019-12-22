Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 363.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $910.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

