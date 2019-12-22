Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,410.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,205,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4,398.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 462,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 451,784 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after buying an additional 368,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

