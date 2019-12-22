Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report $3.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Six analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $13.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $16.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,862,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,906,000 after buying an additional 17,526,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,800,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,087,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TechnipFMC by 92.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,007 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,070,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 821,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,304,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,821,000 after acquiring an additional 319,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.