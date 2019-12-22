Zacks: Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. ZIX reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIXI. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ZIX by 702.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 1,012,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 631,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of ZIX by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 782,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 512,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

