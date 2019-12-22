Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Airlines is being aided by a healthy uptick in passenger revenues on the back of strong demand for air travel. Reduction in fuel prices is an added positive. Further, we are upbeat about United Airlines' efforts to reward its shareholders through buybacks. Moreover, the company has an impressive history with respect to earnings per share, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. However, the prolonged grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets is worrisome. It is causing numerous flight cancellations and hurting revenues as United Airlines has 14 such jets in its fleet. The carrier's high-debt levels further add to its woes. Moreover, weather-related disruptions are affecting operations. Mainly due to these headwinds, shares of United Airlines underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

Get United Continental alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.43.

Shares of UAL opened at $89.28 on Thursday. United Continental has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $96.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Continental will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $90,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,053 shares of company stock worth $277,103. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,266,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after buying an additional 1,690,744 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in United Continental by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,603,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,623,000 after purchasing an additional 114,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,330 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 59.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after buying an additional 643,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.