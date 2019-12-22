Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to “Hold”

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts predict that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

