Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to “Hold”

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $461.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

