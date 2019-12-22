Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $48.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.87.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,199,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,694,000 after purchasing an additional 201,326 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zai Lab by 4,786.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,683 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,202,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 168,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.