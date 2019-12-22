Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 1,700 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $129,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,984.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zendesk stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 62.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

