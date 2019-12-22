Zilliqa Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.07 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $47.50 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, DEx.top, Tokenomy and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,059,840,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,373,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, DEx.top, OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Koinex, FCoin, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Coinhub, Bitbns, WazirX, Hotbit, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Kucoin, Zebpay, Binance, DragonEX, OTCBTC, BitForex, Tokenomy, Bithumb, UEX, Huobi, GOPAX, OOOBTC, DDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

