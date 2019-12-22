Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

