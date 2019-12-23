$0.01 EPS Expected for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings. Abraxas Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Shares of AXAS opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the third quarter worth $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 907,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

