$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,935,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,923,078.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,940 shares of company stock worth $33,211,462. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 147,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.54 million, a P/E ratio of 212.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

