$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Amplify Energy reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.94. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,983. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

