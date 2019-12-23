-$0.23 EPS Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). Catchmark Timber Trust reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%.

CTT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 491,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 781,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT remained flat at $$11.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,975. The firm has a market cap of $563.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.18%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

