$0.31 EPS Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYGN. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of MYGN traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 97,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

