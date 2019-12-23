$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

MPAA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 6,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,325. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

