-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) to report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tocagen’s earnings. Tocagen reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tocagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tocagen.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tocagen during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tocagen by 151.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tocagen by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOCA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,173. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.88. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

