$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.84. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. 4,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,726. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average is $149.64. Masimo has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $160.25.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,010 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Masimo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.