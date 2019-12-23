$0.89 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.97. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,314,000 after buying an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 438,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 103,118 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 371,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QCR by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $686.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. QCR has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

