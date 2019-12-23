0Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,779.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 8% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,779.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000317 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

