$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. United States Cellular also posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USM shares. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 5,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.76. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 261.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,501,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

