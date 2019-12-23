$1.06 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

NYSE:ROG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,926. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24. Rogers has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $206.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

