$1.08 EPS Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,756. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

