$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Noble Energy reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NBL traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 164,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,573. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

