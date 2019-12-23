-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($5.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($3.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $47,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

