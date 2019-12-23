$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on OI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.73 on Monday. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 15.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens-Illinois (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.