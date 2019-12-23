$112.70 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report $112.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $113.40 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $140.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $526.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $527.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $491.15 million, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $507.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 2,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.21. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -76.60%.

In related news, Director Balan Nair purchased 10,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,383,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 328,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 57.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 248,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.