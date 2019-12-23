1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.60 ($56.51) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.58 ($39.04).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at €21.70 ($25.23) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.61 and a 200 day moving average of €26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.