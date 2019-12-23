$130.33 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to post $130.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.70 million. Alteryx posted sales of $60.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $391.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $514.57 million, with estimates ranging from $491.16 million to $534.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Shares of AYX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,764. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $182,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $11,452,467. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after acquiring an additional 498,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alteryx by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 361,959 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alteryx by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 345,925 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

