$162.70 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post sales of $162.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. Home Bancshares reported sales of $163.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year sales of $656.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.10 million to $658.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $642.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.60 million to $645.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.61. 14,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,698. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 526.8% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.