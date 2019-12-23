1SG Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One 1SG token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00010658 BTC on exchanges including OEX, P2PB2B, Kryptono and BitMart. 1SG has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $105,000.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1SG has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050579 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00326821 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003737 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013448 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,181,454 tokens. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.